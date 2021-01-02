Arrest, Assault on Sowore, Others Confirm #EndSARS Protest Demands Not Met—Group

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2021

The Socialist Workers and Youth League, a civil society organisation, has joined the growing voices calling for the immediate release of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, and his colleagues, Juwon Sanyaolu, Michael Adenola, Peter, and Kimrere. 

The SWL on Saturday described the arrest and brutalisation of Sowore and others by the police on New Year's Eve as a clear indication that "the basic conditions for the #EndSARS revolt last year still persist". 

Injured Sowore in custody of the Nigeria Police

The SWL, in a release by its National Secretary, Lai Brown, said, "The Socialist Workers and Youth League calls for the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore, Juwon Sanyaolu, Michael Adenola, Peter, and Kimrere.

The five activists of the African Action Congress were unjustly arrested at Gudu junction in Abuja during a peaceful crossover demonstration. 

"We want to make it abundantly clear to the Nigerian police and the ruling regime that protest is a fundamental democratic right. A violent attack on peaceful protesters is an attack on one of the most important tenets of democracy. 

"It must also be pointed out that protests and mass uprising become inevitable with the continued failure of the current regime and neoliberal capitalism. 

"The arrest and brutalisation of Sowore, Juwon and Michael in the early hours of the New Year by the police from Abattoir Division, Abuja, are a clear indication that the basic conditions for the #EndSARS revolt last year still persist. 

"The retired Major General Buhari-led government continues to attack poor people and violate fundamental rights. But also, the arrest demonstrates the weakness of the bosses’ state given the failure of their system to address the genuine agitations and demands of the Nigerian masses."  

SWL noted that people who are in the working class and the youth had the power and the will to change the oppressive system and win their total liberation through struggle. 

The group said, "The #EndSARS revolt demonstrated to us the power to bring to birth social change from below and a Nigeria that works for all and not for the interest of some few. 

"It is on this basis that we call on working-class people and student organisations to join in demanding for the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested comrades. 

"And also that we mobilise to fight for a real and total change. Obviously, the current regime and bosses generally have resolved to intensify attacks and place more burden on the people." 

