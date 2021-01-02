Bandits Kill Chief Imam, Two Others In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

In another development, security agencies have reported the murder of the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Yohanna Abu, by a gang of kidnappers.

Jan 02, 2021

Armed bandits have killed Sheikh Danleeman Isah, Chief Imam of Kawaran Rafi village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Aruwan said the bandits invaded the village and moved straight to the Chief Imam’s residence, and in what appears to be a premeditated attack, shot him dead and left the location without taking any item or hostage.

He said the murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killing and kidnapping of people by bandits.

In a similar development, bandits also killed the Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru Local Government Area, who was kidnapped by armed men in October 2020, reportedly for his stance against killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

According to the report, the gunmen attacked Nisama village in the Jema’a Local Government Area of the state late on Friday night and abducted Mr Abu along with another resident, Mr Charles Audu.

A struggle ensued between the duo and the kidnappers, and while Mr Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Mr Abu dead.

The commissioner disclosed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident.

