Create Jobs For Youths Or Be Overthrown, God Asked Me To Tell Buhari Government – Mbaka

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has urged the Nigerian government to provide jobs for the country's teeming unemployed youths.

Mbaka, who stated this during a crossover service early Friday, advised the government to take swift moves to create jobs to prevent an uprising that may consume the government, Punch reports.

He said "The Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicising their (youths') condition.



"That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered so much.



"Don't politicise the condition of the youths. Otherwise, they will arise and end the political system.



"Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government."



Mbaka added, "Those who should be serving the country have looted the country dry for their aggrandisement such that our children and grandchildren no longer have a future."

