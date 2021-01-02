Super Eagles' Star, Osimhen Tests Positive For COVID-19

Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 02, 2021

Super Eagles forward and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to Italy, his club confirmed on Friday.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international, who has been sidelined since November 2020, after dislocating his shoulder while representing Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations, returned to his club on Thursday from holiday.

On arrival, the former Lille star was subjected to the compulsory COVID-19 PCR test and his Serie A outfit disclosed in a statement that Osimhen’s result showed he tested positive for the virus.

"Napoli can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy," Napoli said in a statement.

Napoli signed Osimhen from Lille in a club-record fee worth around €80 million ($94.6 million) in a five-year deal last summer.

Since signing for the club, Osimhen has scored two goals in six league appearances but has not played since November 8, because of a shoulder injury.

