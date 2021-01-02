We Invited Ogun Commissioner For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 16-year-old – Police

In the video recording obtained by SaharaReporters, the victim, a Senior Secondary School 3 student, added that the commissioner allegedly caressed her body

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2021

The Ogun State Police Command invited the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abdul-Balogun, for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old lady, Barakat, at Ita Otu, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state on Friday for questioning.

The command, through the Abigi Police Station, sent an invitation to the commissioner to come and answer questions regarding the allegations against him.

In the police invite sent to Abdul-Balogun, dated January 1, 2021, and signed by the Divisional Police Officer, the commissioner was to appear before 1pm on the same day.

The teenager had recounted that the sexual harassment occurred on Thursday, December 31, in the commissioner’s apartment, where he allegedly fondled her breasts and ranted incantations, while she screamed and struggled to free herself from his grip.

The victim, in her confession statement to the police at the Abigi Division, had narrated that the commissioner’s aides lured her to his house and his bedroom, after which the commissioner came in and bolted the door. See Also Scandal He Fondled My Breasts, Recited Incantations – 16-Year-Old Recounts Alleged Sexual Harassment By Ogun Commissioner 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

In the video recording, believably done by a police investigator and obtained by SaharaReporters, the victim, a Senior Secondary School 3 student, added that the commissioner allegedly caressed her body and offered her money.

She said she screamed, before she was eventually allowed to go.

“You are invited to see the officer in charge of crime at the above named police office in connection with a case reported, which this office is investigating.

“It is just a fact-finding invitation and your very cooperation will be appreciated. Upon arrival, please report to the Divisional Crime Officer, Abigi. Looking forward to seeing you on or before 01/01/2021 at 1pm,” the police invite read.

SaharaReporters, New York

