Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2021

An operative of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun, has shot a police officer, Fatai Yekini, in Oyo town.

The Amotekun officer, identified as Ibrahim Ogundele, was said to have opened fire on one of the policemen immediately they arrived at a carnival.

The incident was said to have happened around 3 pm on Saturday around Sanga area of Oyo town.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident when contacted by Punch.

He said, “This happened when police personnel at Ojongbodu Division, Oyo were responding to calls to dislodge recalcitrant youths staging carnival after several warnings that such should not be staged.

“The Amotekun personnel has since been arrested and currently being investigated at Ojongbodu Police station.”

SaharaReporters, New York

