Boko Haram Abducts United Nations Aid Worker, Attacks Borno Highway

Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday abducted a worker of the United Nations, Garba Idris, along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road, in Borno State.

The insurgents attacked some commuters near Matari village between Minok to Jakana road around 8:30am.

The Boko Haram fighters held Idris, aka Alooma, a Senior Protection Assistant with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

A source said the terrorists, clad in military uniform, mounted a roadblock with three Hilux pickup trucks and motorcycles.

“Witnesses said while searching the passengers, Idris attempted to throw away his Identity card but one of the insurgents sighted him. He was then asked to step down from the vehicle along with two others. The rest were allowed to continue the journey.

“The other two passengers were later released on the ground that they are very poor people and of no use”, the source disclosed.

Unconfirmed reports stated that the terrorists also abducted scores of the passengers on that journey.