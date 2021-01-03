I Will Not Forgive Co-wife Who Bathed Me Hot Water — Plateau Woman

A woman, Iklima Musa, who was brutalised with hot water by her runaway co-wife, is currently bedridden and seeking justice.

He co-wife had doused her with boiling water in Plateau State.

Illustration

The rival wife, identified as Justina Peter, has been on the run since the incident happened at Gindiri town in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the women had never got along since Iklima joined the family as a second wife three years ago.

According to Daily Trust, the co-wives had a serious argument and their husband, Ate Peter Manomi, intervened.

When Iklima came out of her room a few minutes later to gather her clothes from the washing lines, she was allegedly attacked by Justina who doused her with boiling water.

The attack has left Iklima with severe burns on her upper body. Their husband, Manomi rushed Iklima to the hospital, where she is on admission.

Narrating her ordeal to Daily Trust on Saturday, January 2, 2021, Iklima said she would not forgive Justina for what she did to her.

"I bent down to gather my clothes, I didn’t know my co-wife was coming towards me with a bad intention. I wasn’t expecting anything like that because we had been appealed to after fighting some minutes before. As I was straightening up, she poured hot water on me and I started screaming. Our husband was the first to rush to the scene. Luckily he was not far from the house and heard me screaming. I don’t know what would have happened if he had not been close by,” she explained.

The frequent clashes between the two women forced Iklima to leave the house in August 2019 and she didn't return till 2020. Iklima had hoped that Justina would have calmed down after the break.

She said, “To my surprise, the very day I returned, she followed me into my room and abused me. We quarrelled and even fought. That was a sign that there was more trouble to come.

"Whoever could do this to you, if they had the opportunity, such a person could kill you. Unless she can explain to me beyond any reasonable doubt that she didn’t mean to hurt me, I would not forgive her. I am sure this was planned and meant to ruin my life because this is not the first time she would do something evil to me."

Despite her injuries, Iklima is convinced that her marriage is not over.

But according to her, some conditions need to be met for her to return to her husband.

"I believe that my husband loves me and I love him too. If he can put us in separate places in the house, I still want to stay with him. But I don’t think I can go back to stay in the same house with Justina,” she said.

Zuwaira Haruna Marwe, Iklima’s mother, was not comfortable with the idea of her daughter returning to Manomi’s house because of the frequent quarrels.

"I was in Lagos when the incident occurred. A day after, her sister called me on to say that all was not well with Iklima and that they were in the hospital because of the injuries she sustained,” she said.

She further said that Iklima had an unpleasant experience before the latest one, when something was put in her bathwater that left her with injured skin.

"Something harmful was added to the water and only Allah knows what it was because it was unusual. And that was not too long before the recent incident. I am her mother, so I am very disturbed by what had happened. Justina has cheated my daughter and ruined her life. All I want is for justice to prevail. I want her to get justice and for the culprit to be brought to justice,” she said.

Marwe Abdulganiyu Abubakar is Iklima’s uncle. He said he was shocked when he saw his niece’s condition at the hospital.

"I am so scarred by what has happened to her. Security agents should do all they can to get the perpetrator arrested and brought to justice. If the perpetrator is not dealt with, other people would do the same thing and go free.” he said.

Her husband, Manomi, refused to comment on the incident, saying it was a family matter.

“This is a family issue. This is a personal issue. I don’t want to say anything about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Barnabas Zumji, the Police Officer in Charge of Gindiri Police Outpost, said they had launched an investigation into the incident.