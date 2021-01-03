Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru

No fewer than 2,311 persons have now called for the sacking of the First City Monument Bank Managing Director, Adam Nuru, over alleged infidelity with a former worker with the bank, Moyo Thomas.

The petition is requesting the Central Bank of Nigeria and the FCMB board to dismiss Nuru on ethical grounds.

A number of Nigerians had condemned the FCMB Managing Director over an alleged marriage scandal involving him and Moyo.

A cross-section of Nigerians had stated that a sexual relationship between Nuru and his subordinate was unprofessional and called for the sacking of the MD.

As of Saturday, the number of people who had signed the petition was about 1,400 petitioners.

Tunde Thomas, the husband of Moyo, a staff member of FCMB who Nuru was alleged to have had a romantic affair with, was said to have died of depression on December 16, 2020, after he realised that his wife allegedly had their two children for Nuru and not for him.

From the petition, it was claimed that the deceased husband suffered a cardiac arrest before he died.

The FCMB Board of Directors had said it was reviewing allegations of unethical conduct against its MD, Nuru.

A petition initiated by friends of the deceased, on Thursday had alleged that Tunde died of depression after discovering that his supposed two children with Moyo belong to the FCMB MD.

It also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack Nuru, while demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

It said, "This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elite (Adam Nuru) against the underprivileged in the society.

“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the apex regulator, and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.”

But in a statement sent to SaharaReporters on Friday, the FCMB Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo, said the bank was aware of the allegations making the rounds against its MD.

He, however, said the bank's board of directors had already commenced a review into the matter, adding that its findings would be disclosed in due course.

On Twitter, Nigerians also condemned Nuru for the alleged sexual relationship, saying it was unprofessional.