Adamawa Police Stop Beach Party ‘To Prevent Nudity’, Threaten To Arrest Sponsors

“Personnel have been deployed to conduct a ground survey on the organisers, sponsors and venue where the immoral party scheduled to hold.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2021

The Adamawa State Police Command has prevented a beach party from holding over concerns of “immorality”.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the police said there are concerns that the party might promote nudity.

It also threatened to arrest the sponsors of the party, planned to be held in Yola, the state capital.

The statement read, “We restricted this event to protect the social dignity, culture, values and morals of the state; any person caught promoting the party or engaged in anyways will be charged to the law (sic).

“Personnel have been deployed to conduct a ground survey on the organisers, sponsors and venue where the immoral party scheduled to hold.”

The advertisement of ‘Yola Beach Party’ had indicated that the event was slated for January 3.

Interested participants were asked to pay N2,000 as gate fee for the show marked “18+”.

The development is coming few days after Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant in Kaduna State was demolished by the state government for alleged immoral act.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Politician's Police Guards Beat Another Politician To Coma To Retrieve Car Gift
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Confirm Three People Killed In Oyo Community, Doctor Kidnapped
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Court Remands Sowore, Others In Kuje Centre Till Bail Perfection
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Police Arraign Sowore, Others In Magistrates’ Court On Trumped-Up Charges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Marriage Scandal: 'Friend' Narrates How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife's Alleged Affair With FCMB MD
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal Of FCMB MD: The Late Tunde Thomas Was Alone At Home In His Last Days, Man Recalls
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Business Atiku Sells Off Shares In Intels, Accuses President Buhari Of Destroying His Business
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Will Leave The North, Vice President Will Become President – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Nigerians Threaten To Close FCMB Accounts Over Marriage Scandal Involving MD
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun Governor Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of SS3 Pupil
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Politician's Police Guards Beat Another Politician To Coma To Retrieve Car Gift
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Ex-UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, Dies At 71
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad