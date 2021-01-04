Adamawa Police Stop Beach Party ‘To Prevent Nudity’, Threaten To Arrest Sponsors

The Adamawa State Police Command has prevented a beach party from holding over concerns of “immorality”.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the police said there are concerns that the party might promote nudity.

It also threatened to arrest the sponsors of the party, planned to be held in Yola, the state capital.

The statement read, “We restricted this event to protect the social dignity, culture, values and morals of the state; any person caught promoting the party or engaged in anyways will be charged to the law (sic).

“Personnel have been deployed to conduct a ground survey on the organisers, sponsors and venue where the immoral party scheduled to hold.”

The advertisement of ‘Yola Beach Party’ had indicated that the event was slated for January 3.

Interested participants were asked to pay N2,000 as gate fee for the show marked “18+”.

The development is coming few days after Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant in Kaduna State was demolished by the state government for alleged immoral act.