How My 'Madam' Starved Me, Made Me Bathe With Gutter Water— 12-Year-Old Girl Bought For N15,000

A 12-year-old girl, Esther, who was bought for N15, 000 by a woman identified as Ajoke Makinde said she was constantly starved and beaten by her mistress before she was rescued.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Esther was rescued from her mistress by officials of the Human Initiative for the Downtrodden, and Honeybols Foundation and taken to the hospital for treatment.

See Also News Residents Rescue 12-year-old Househelp "Bought" For N15,000, Eating Inside Dustbin

According to the president, Human Initiative for the Downtrodden, Kenpeacemaker Onoja, residents of Williams Estate, Akowonjo, Egbeda had placed a distress call to his NGO, pleading for the rescue of the young girl who ate from the dustbin and bathed with water from the gutter.

Esther, who is gradually recuperating from the maltreatment, said her mistress regularly flogged her with cane, belt and cable.

She said, "Mummy beats me with a cane and any other thing she sees. She gives me food sometimes and I pick food sometimes from the dustbin. She beats me most times when she complains about how I sweep the floor. She tells me I don't sweep well."

When asked why she was usually seen bathing outside with water from the gutter, she said her madam had directed her to get herself cleaned outside the compound and not inside the bathroom.

In a statement made available to SaharaReporters by the NGOs, Makinde and members of the human trafficking syndicate that sold the child to her have been arrested by the police while the young girl, who was immediately given medical attention, have been taken to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for shelter.

The statement added that investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

It read, "Omolola Adepekun and one other person who simply identified herself as Modupe have been arrested in connection with the case of child trafficking, abuse and slavery of the 12-year-old girl child, Esther.

"Following the arrest of Mrs Makinde Ajoke over the matter, she has mentioned the names of two women. Mrs Makinde's confessions led to the arrest of the women. Police investigation continues at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti.

"Police officers from Panti have visited the girl for further investigation.

The human rights organisation, Human Initiative for the Downtrodden, in collaboration with Honeybols Foundation has vowed to ensure justice for the victim and improve her welfare.

"NAPTIP has also received a petition concerning the matter, ready to go after the syndicate and to deal with all links to the trafficking and slavery of the child.

"The national president of Human Initiative for the Downtrodden, Comrade Onojah Kenpeacemaker, and Convener of Honeybols Foundation, Mrs Bimpe Akimfolajimi, in the collaborative efforts will ensure justice would be done."