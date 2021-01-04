Kaduna Sex Party: Nigerian Government Supports Demolition Of Restaurant, Says Planned Event Is Abomination

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Segun Runsewe, on behalf of the Nigerian government has thrown his weight behind the demolition of a house allegedly billed to host a sex party in Kaduna State.

The house located in Sabon Tasha, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis, was demolished by Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency, KADUSPA, following the directive of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who was displeased at the public show of disrespect for Nigerian culture.

Runsewe, whose agency last year had constant conflicts with crossdressers and socially deviant people, particularly Bobrisky, said Governor El-Rufai deserves praises for his swift reaction to the planned sex party in the state by promptly destroying the structure to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said, “But for this intervention by the governor, Kaduna State possibly would have become the new capital and destination for sex tourism in Nigeria, leading to social disconnect and dislocations with drug peddling in town and our children destroyed in the process.

“In 1992, Senegal and Uganda experienced a massive influx of sex tourists and immediately took hard measures to curb it because if left unchecked, sex tourism will damage the spiritual, moral and cultural values of any society and there’s no sentiment about dealing with it as Governor El-Rufai has done.

“There is the need for Nigerian leaders and parents to monitor closely what their children are up to and quickly nip untoward attitudes and activities in the bud. Certainly, Governor El-Rufai has vindicated our position on the need to stop and arrest the unfortunate presence and foreign behavioural influence threatening our culture and tradition.

“I am sure with the pulling down of the house for the sex party, sufficient signals have been sent to other deviants, their sponsors and (the) public. The law of this country must be applied to the fullest to stop this rage from the pit of darkness.

“This is how Boko Haram and Yahoo Yahoo (cybercrime) started and before we knew it, our society, the young people left to drink from the polluted waters of social vices which have left us struggling on all fronts. So, let those who are angry at the response of Governor El-Rufai go and check out various campaigns mounted against sex tourism by United Nations World Tourism Organization, UNWTO, and the Universal Federation of Travel Agencies, UFTA.”

Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region World Craft Council (WCC), revealed that NCAC would be studying and stimulating the campaign to encourage the true Nigerian cultural values, focusing on the youth and the older generation, in order to rid Nigeria of plans to destroy young persons and their future well-being.

“Our culture no doubt is under threat from all sides but with what Governor Nasir El-Rufai has done in Kaduna, I am convinced that we shall battle the demons of immoral living and enemies of our culture and tradition to a standstill,” he said.