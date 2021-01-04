London Police Arrest Five Persons Over Murder Of 28-Year-Old Nigerian Rapper

The police in London, United Kingdom, have arrested five persons and charged three others with murder after a 28-year-old Nigerian rapper was stabbed to death in East London.

The victim, identified as Abiola Akerele, who performed as Nayta The King, was found injured in Stondon Walk, East Ham, on Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020.

Late Abiola Akerele

The police were called in at 3.15pm to reports of an assault in Stondon Walk, East Ham. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and Akerele was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination established his cause of death as a stab injury to the heart.

Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, Camden, and Saeed Farouk, 21, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, were charged on Saturday, January 3, 2021.

They will both appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today, Monday, January 4.

Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road, East Ham, was charged on Friday, January 1 with murder. He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 2 where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, January 5.

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on Friday, January 1 on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until a date at the end of January.

On Sunday, January 3, police arrested a 20-year-old man from east London on suspicion of murder at a residential address in Essex.

Detective Inspector Joanna Yorke, from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command, said, “I believe that there will be people in the local community who either saw, heard or know something about this incident. I urge those people to get in touch."