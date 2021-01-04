London Police Arrest Five Persons Over Murder Of 28-Year-Old Nigerian Rapper

The victim, identified as Abiola Akerele, who performed as Nayta The King, was found injured in Stondon Walk, East Ham, on Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2021

The police in London, United Kingdom, have arrested five persons and charged three others with murder after a 28-year-old Nigerian rapper was stabbed to death in East London.

The victim, identified as Abiola Akerele, who performed as Nayta The King, was found injured in Stondon Walk, East Ham, on Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020.

Late Abiola Akerele Metropolitan Police

The police were called in at 3.15pm to reports of an assault in Stondon Walk, East Ham. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and Akerele was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination established his cause of death as a stab injury to the heart.

Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, Camden, and Saeed Farouk, 21, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, were charged on Saturday, January 3, 2021.

They will both appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today, Monday, January 4.

Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road, East Ham, was charged on Friday, January 1 with murder. He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 2 where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, January 5.

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on Friday, January 1 on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until a date at the end of January.

On Sunday, January 3, police arrested a 20-year-old man from east London on suspicion of murder at a residential address in Essex.

Detective Inspector Joanna Yorke, from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command, said, “I believe that there will be people in the local community who either saw, heard or know something about this incident. I urge those people to get in touch."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Tobiloba Kehinde Pleads Guilty To Romance Scam In US
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Politician's Police Guards Beat Another Politician To Coma To Retrieve Car Gift
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Edo Police Re-arrest Two Jailbreakers, Eight On The Run
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Former Delta Marine School Provost
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Police Sources Reveal That $2million Was Carted Away During Delta Bullion Van Robbery
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 'Friend' Narrates How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife's Alleged Affair With FCMB MD
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Presidency Will Leave The North, Vice President Will Become President – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Business Atiku Sells Off Shares In Intels, Accuses President Buhari Of Destroying His Business
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Nine Travellers Returning From New Year Break In Kaduna, Kidnap 11 Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Deeper Life School Teachers Went To My Daughter’s Kindergarten To Get My Address – Mother Of Molested Schoolboy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Sex Party: Demolished Building Not Mine – Kaduna Restauranteur
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapped Katsina Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Bandits’ Den
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How My 'Madam' Starved Me, Made Me Bathe With Gutter Water— 12-Year-Old Girl Bought For N15,000
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs Suspected Nigerian Drug Dealer Killed In Philippines During Shootout With Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad