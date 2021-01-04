My Facebook Account Has Been Disabled — Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis Archibong, the JSS 1 student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, who was molested, says her Facebook account has been disabled.

Okezie, who had always utilised the Facebook page in her quest for justice, had earlier decried the removal of the video she made about her son's ordeal at the school.

The distraught mother alleged that people she believes are supporters of the Deeper Life Church reported the video to Facebook.

In a chat with SaharaReporters on Monday, the distraught mother said she could be reached via Graceful Johnson John where she already uploaded a video.

She added that she would be live by noon on Monday.

She told SaharaReporters, "My Facebook has been disabled. Follow me on Graceful Johnson John. Send a request here, Graceful Johnson John."