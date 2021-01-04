NANS President, Other Student Leaders Fight Over Politician's Christmas Gift

The National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) is currently enmeshed in a leadership crisis over a 'Christmas gift' given to the group by an unnamed politician, SaharaReporters has gathered.

According to inside sources, the gift was shared by the President, Sunday Asefon, and other members of the executive, leaving out members of the legislative arm.

Sunday Asefon

An aide to the Senate President of NANS, Chuks Innocent Okafor, who spoke to SaharaReporters, accused Asefon of running the union like his' family business'.

"He is running the association like a family business, doing anything he likes. NANS is bigger than all of us; he has been moving around alone, collecting gifts on behalf of the association. We even heard one of his executive members do impersonate the Senate President anywhere he goes to," he said.

"It's high time he knows that the Senate President, Comrade Okafor, doesn't need him to succeed. His move to embarrass our principal will be resisted.

"Apart from all these, he independently constituted an inauguration committee without the input of the Senate President. We have told him to hold Abuja and shouldn't come to South-South and South-East regions."

Asefon didn't comment about the allegation. "I have nothing to say about that," he said. He had vowed never to talk to SaharaReporters.