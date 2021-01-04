Nigerians Threaten To Close FCMB Accounts Over Marriage Scandal Involving MD

A cross-section of Nigerians has threatened to close their accounts with the First City Monument Bank if the bank authorities fail to investigate and sanction its Managing Director, Adam Nuru, over an affair he allegedly had with a former female employee of the bank– Moyo Thomas.

The Nigerians expressed anger and frustration that with the alleged affair between the FCMB MD and Moyo, which allegedly produced two children and led to the death of Moyo’s husband, Tunde Thomas, the MD ought to have been suspended for investigation to be carried out.

FCMB Managing Director, Adam Nuru

The FCMB MD, Nuru, has been enmeshed in a marriage scandal with Moyo, one of the bank’s former female staff members.

Tunde Thomas, the husband of the woman in contention – Moyo – had died on December 16 reportedly from depression and cardiac arrest.

Thomas reportedly died of depression after he realised that his two children were allegedly fathered by Nuru.

Although the FCMB has said it is investigating the scandal against its MD, a petition has already been raised by concerned Nigerians, demanding that Nuru must be sacked and prosecuted.

According to the petition, Moyo allegedly informed her husband that she was leaving Nigeria for the United States with the kids, only to call him upon arrival that the children did not belong to him.

The petition claimed the news initially caused Thomas to suffer a stroke, later recovered and thereafter met a woman whom he planned to marry.

He was however said to have suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from work about two days before an event where his relations would get to meet the family of his fiancée, who was said to have been pregnant at the time.

No fewer than 2,400 petitioners had signed a petition calling for the sacking of the FCMB MD over the marriage scandal as of Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Nigerians have been threatening to close their accounts with the bank if the FCMB authorities fail to act decisively on the matter.

Godspower Itietie (@ITIETIEG) tweeted, “You guys had better do justice to this matter before we begin to close our accounts with your bank. Let the MD step aside pending the outcome of the enquiry over the allegation of sleeping with a married member of his staff and fathering children raised by her unsuspecting husband.”

@kingemp01 wrote, “If in the next 7 working days, nothing is done, we'd drag this bank & ask all our loved ones banking with FCMB to close their accounts. This is not a threat & don't forget the power of social media. That MD must be sacked immediately.”

OLA (@rasheed7ydx) said, “Let’s do this… I have current n savings accounts with them.”

Jeremiah Egboge (@JeremiahEgboge) said, “This announcement itself is in the defensive. Let the MD resign, bring back Moyo conduct a DNA either way, the panel will decide. If not most of your accounts will close. We can't condone corporate rascality.

@FemiOmotee wrote, “With this in view, our wives are not safe coming into your banking hall for banking services.”

@2furgaze said, “Me moving my money to another bank on Monday asap. I no wan hear say MD use my money carry woman. When you guys are done with your investigation and it is false, I go move am back.”

Meanwhile, the FCMB Board of Directors had said that it was reviewing allegations of unethical conduct against its MD, Nuru.

The petitioners had also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to sack Nuru, while demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

"This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elite (Adam Nuru) against the underprivileged in the society,” the petition read.

“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the apex regulator, and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.”

But in a statement sent to SaharaReporters on Friday, the FCMB Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo, said the bank was aware of the allegations making the rounds against its MD.

He, however, said the bank's board of directors had already commenced a review into the matter, adding that its findings would be disclosed in due course.

"We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee, Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex-husband, Mr Tunde Thomas," the statement read.

"While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank's board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

"We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

"Our Board of Directors are reviewing all aspects of this report and once they are done with their review, we will revert to you."