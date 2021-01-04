Suspected Nigerian Drug Dealer Killed In Philippines During Shootout With Police

A Nigerian national was killed in a buy-and-bust operation that yielded PHP13.6 million worth of shabu in Tarlac, Philippines on New Year's Eve, PNA reports.

Shabu is a slang term for the drug – methamphetamine, used in Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) director, Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, identified the fatality as Gabriel Onyechefula, a member of the West African Syndicate (WADS), who lures Filipinos to become drug mules for them.

The operation was conducted at around 10 am on Thursday at a parking lot in Barangay Jefmin, Concepcion Tarlac.

The suspect pulled out his firearm upon sensing that he was dealing with a police officer who acted as a poseur-buyer. This prompted the police officer to fire at the suspect to defend himself.

Onyechefula succumbed to a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Recovered from him were three transparent plastic bags containing around two kilos of shabu, buy-bust money, a calibre 9mm machine pistol and ammunition, and two genuine one thousand pesos bills placed on top of 14 bundles of boodle money.

The suspect's cadaver was taken to the Capas Medical Center.