Three Nigerians Arrested In Kenya Over Disappearance Of 15-year-old Girl

Three Nigerian nationals were on Sunday arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Ruaka, Kiambu County, Kenya.

Also arrested was a Kenyan woman identified as Neema Maisori, 20, who was found in the company with the three men.

The Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to DCI, the Nigerians identified as Morah Stanley Apple, Boniface Nnamdi Nkachukwulu and Godwin Ovoepeke were arrested at Courtyard Apartments where the teenager was last seen.

The security agency said the missing teenager was seen visiting the said apartment and also in company with the three men at different times during the festive period.

The post read, “The minor’s distraught parents have been looking for their daughter in vain, only to realise that she had on various occasions been lured to the apartment where the three men reside.

“Neighbours also reported to have seen the minor in the company with the Nigerian men.

“A 20-year-old Kenyan, Neema Maisori, who was in company with the suspects, was also arrested during the operation.

"Detectives are still looking for the minor, who was not in the house at the time the arrests were made."