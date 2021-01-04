We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members

The aggrieved members said their hazard allowance, which was being paid before, was stopped immediately when the association joined the IPPIS scheme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2021

Some members of the National Association Of Academic Technologists, NAAT, have revealed that they are asked to pay bribes before getting their dues from the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS). 

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) department was created in 2007 in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), and in 2016, the Nigerian government began moves to automate the payroll and human resource database for the Federal Civil Service.

Before IPPIS, salaries of federal civil servants were paid into the accounts of different ministries, departments and agencies for disbursement.

At the association's National Executive Council meeting on Sunday, there was a resolve for members to pay a levy of N30,000 each for renegotiation and strategic projects.

This was contained in a letter addressed to its members titled, "NAAT special levy of N30, 000 per member for renegotiation and strategic projects."

In a report made available to SaharaReporters, the aggrieved members said their hazard allowance, which was being paid before, was stopped immediately when the association joined the IPPIS scheme. 

They further revealed that the N30, 000 which is to be deducted on instalments is a way of bribing the IPPIS to commence the payment of hazard allowance to association members. 

The report read, "There is so much corruption and extortion going on in the union today. It was this same union executive that told us to join IPPIS. Our hazard allowance was being paid before the coming of IPPIS, but immediately we joined IPPIS, our hazard allowance was stopped.

"When we complained, the IPPIS asked the union to tender a letter for the hazard allowance, which the union complied with immediately. Till date, for more than 10 months, IPPIS (department) refused to pay the hazard allowance.

"As if that was not enough, the association leaders posted a letter directing all members to pay the sum of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) each as a bribe, which will be deducted – ten thousand naira (N10,000.00) monthly, for three months.

"If a union like NAAT will compel her members to give bribes for them to be given their dues, it shows that NAAT as a union will not stand the test of time."

NAAT is one of the four unions in Nigerian universities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Ex-UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, Dies At 71
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Students Chase Babangida’s Campaigners From Abeokuta
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
CRIME Bandits Release Kidnapped Nigerian University Students After N9m Ransom, Cartons of Milk
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Names Prof Folasade Ogunsola As New Acting Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education JAMB Halts UniAbuja Admission Process Over Irregularities
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Marriage Scandal: 'Friend' Narrates How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife's Alleged Affair With FCMB MD
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Amotekun Operative Shoots Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal Of FCMB MD: The Late Tunde Thomas Was Alone At Home In His Last Days, Man Recalls
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Business Atiku Sells Off Shares In Intels, Accuses President Buhari Of Destroying His Business
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Will Leave The North, Vice President Will Become President – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Nigerians Threaten To Close FCMB Accounts Over Marriage Scandal Involving MD
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun Governor Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of SS3 Pupil
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Politician's Police Guards Beat Another Politician To Coma To Retrieve Car Gift
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Ex-UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, Dies At 71
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Retaining Presidency In The North Won’t Make It Better Than Others, Says Shekarau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad