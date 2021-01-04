We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members

Some members of the National Association Of Academic Technologists, NAAT, have revealed that they are asked to pay bribes before getting their dues from the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) department was created in 2007 in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), and in 2016, the Nigerian government began moves to automate the payroll and human resource database for the Federal Civil Service.

Before IPPIS, salaries of federal civil servants were paid into the accounts of different ministries, departments and agencies for disbursement.

At the association's National Executive Council meeting on Sunday, there was a resolve for members to pay a levy of N30,000 each for renegotiation and strategic projects.

This was contained in a letter addressed to its members titled, "NAAT special levy of N30, 000 per member for renegotiation and strategic projects."

In a report made available to SaharaReporters, the aggrieved members said their hazard allowance, which was being paid before, was stopped immediately when the association joined the IPPIS scheme.

They further revealed that the N30, 000 which is to be deducted on instalments is a way of bribing the IPPIS to commence the payment of hazard allowance to association members.

The report read, "There is so much corruption and extortion going on in the union today. It was this same union executive that told us to join IPPIS. Our hazard allowance was being paid before the coming of IPPIS, but immediately we joined IPPIS, our hazard allowance was stopped.

"When we complained, the IPPIS asked the union to tender a letter for the hazard allowance, which the union complied with immediately. Till date, for more than 10 months, IPPIS (department) refused to pay the hazard allowance.

"As if that was not enough, the association leaders posted a letter directing all members to pay the sum of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) each as a bribe, which will be deducted – ten thousand naira (N10,000.00) monthly, for three months.

"If a union like NAAT will compel her members to give bribes for them to be given their dues, it shows that NAAT as a union will not stand the test of time."

NAAT is one of the four unions in Nigerian universities.