‘Side Chick’ Steals Lover Man’s Three-month-old Baby After Apprenticing With Wife

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested one Wasiu Mamukuyomi after a woman identified as Temitope Adeniyi, his mistress, colloquially known as side chick, disappeared with his three-month-old baby and wife’s ATM card in Oke-Bola area, Ondo town.

SaharaReporters gathered that Temitope was engaged last December as an apprentice to Wasiu’s wife, Stella, who is a tailor.

It was learnt that the man introduced his mistress to his wife as the girlfriend of one of his friends.

Narrating how the incident happened, Stella said, “My husband brought the lady to me on the 3rd of December, 2020 to train her in tailoring.

“On Saturday, 2nd of January, 2021, the lady came to the shop as usual. After bathing the baby girl that afternoon, she took permission from me to put the baby on her back.

“I later gave her my ATM card to help me withdraw N3,000 that was transferred to my account by a customer at a nearby POS (Point of sale) stand. But she never returned, as she escaped with the newborn baby and my ATM card.

“After disappearing with my baby, I called my husband several times to inform him about the incident, but my husband refused to answer his calls.

“He was later arrested and taken to Ẹnuọwa Police Station in Ondo, where he confessed that the lady in question was his girlfriend.

“He also confessed that he was the one who rented a room apartment for her at the Eweje area of Yaba, Ondo, but denied knowing anything about the disappearance of the child.”

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Ondo Police spokesman, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

He said, “We are fully aware; we have arrested the father of the little baby because the wife accused him of being complicit in the abduction of her baby and the disappearance of the apprentice.”

SaharaReporters, New York

