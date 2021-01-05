God Protecting Nigerians, Security Structure Is Zero – CAN Condemns ISWAP Killing Of Five Christians

The victims were abducted on Christmas Eve in Adamawa State and murdered in a viral video on December 29.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria has lamented that the country’s security architecture is zero, and there is no safety anywhere.

CAN expressed worry over the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the country’s military chiefs whom it described as already affected by “the law of diminishing returns”.

The CAN General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, stated this in an interview with SaharaReporters, while reacting to the recent murder of five Christians by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of Boko Haram.

ISWAP last Wednesday released a chilling, gruesome video where its fighters executed the five residents of Adamawa State, who were captured by the insurgents and believed to be Christians.

The victims were abducted on Christmas Eve in the Garkida area of Adamawa and were subsequently murdered and filmed by the terrorists.

CAN Secretary, Daramola, added that he lacked the ability to read the mind of the President to know why he had failed to heed the advice of opinion leaders in the country on issues of security.

He said, “The security architecture of this country is zero. Everybody knows it; this is not a hidden agenda. How do you leave security heads who have served 35 and 40 years in the service or even more than that? Even civil servants serve for 35 years or till they are 60 years old and if you are too good, they engage you on contract basis, which is no longer in vogue.

“But you leave the security heads for 38, 40 years; what do you expect? There is a law of diminishing returns. They have lost it. There is no security. It is God’s security that is sustaining us in this country. We have lost it. And the sycophants are just lying. It is patched up deceit.

“I am not in the President’s mind. I don’t know why he has kept them in office. They call him the Commander-in-Chief. He has his own mind and direction.”

