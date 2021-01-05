Governor Wike Knocks Buhari, Calls Proposed Ogoniland Cleanup Exercise A Sham

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the Nigerian government has been playing politics with the Ogoni environment remediation programme recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

He noted that Ogoni, having played a pivotal role in the economic development of Rivers State and the country, deserves more than what is currently being offered to the area.

Rivers Governor Wike

Wike stated this during the inauguration of the 16.06 km dual carriageway – Sakpenwa-Bori Highway by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday.

The governor urged Ogoni people to stop believing those who use the Ogoni cleanup exercise at the turn of election year to deceive them, while questioning why the cleanup exercise never happens when elections are over.

"I am not like the Federal Government. They promised you they will do Ogoni cleanup. Has it been cleaned? I promised you road, have I done it? So, you can see the difference between our party and their own party. The difference is clear.

"When the election comes in 2023, they will start another cleanup. You people don't even ask questions. Why is it a year to the election that Ogoni cleanup will always commence? Now that there is no election, are they doing cleanup now? Watch from next year, they will start cleanup."

Wike said only governors belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are delivering development projects to their people.

The governor challenged those who feel uncomfortable with his public declarations to also showcase their projects and invite persons of repute to inaugurate them as he has done.