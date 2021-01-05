Iran Applies For International Arrest Warrant For Trump, Others Over Soleimani's Death

The capital city of Iran, Tehran has applied to Interpol for an international arrest warrant for the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in connection with the murder of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani, last year.

Iran’s justice spokesman Gholam Ismaili, in a television broadcast on Tuesday, said the country has filed a red notice against Trump and other United States’ commanders.

According to NAN, he also said there is constructive cooperation with its neighbouring country, Iraq, on the issue.

He said, “In this regard, we have filed a ‘red notice’ at Interpol against 48 people, including Trump, US commanders, and Pentagon representatives as well as US troops in the region."

A country can use the “red notice” to request other countries to track down and arrest a person.

On January 3, 2020, on Trump’s instructions, the US Army reportedly killed Soleimani, who was on a visit to Iraq with a rocket attack near Baghdad airport.

The influential Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia, was also killed.

Soleimani was the commander of the elite Quds Force, part of an elite unit of the Iranian armed forces.

He coordinated the activities of militias loyal to Iran in Iraq and other countries.

President of Iran, Hassan Rowhani, called Soleimani a national hero who had become a legend in the region after his assassination by the US.

"Tehran will avenge his murder in due course and at the same time take legal action against Trump and the Pentagon," Rowhani said.