Oyo businessman kidnapped Less Than 24 Hours After Another Was Killed

A businessman, Monsuru Aderoju, has been reportedly kidnapped in the Igangan area of Ibarapa, Oyo State, barely 24 hours after a member of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Mrs Sherifat Adisa, was murdered.

Oladokun Oladiran, convener of an advocacy group called Igangan Development Advocates, confirmed the abduction to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday morning.

Oladokun said, “The victim is a popular cassava dealer known as Alhaji Monsuru Aderoju.

“Monsuru Aderoju was kidnapped by unknown strangers suspected to be the Fulani kidnap gang on Monday evening. He resides at Oke Agbède, Igangan.

“The business tycoon (supplies cassava) and he has one wife and two kids.

“After he finished his 8pm Muslim prayer, he decided to go home. According to information from a reliable source, two of the kidnappers attended the same prayer session.

“However, their strange faces only generated some suspicion after the saga unfolded; they were not thought to be threats (initially).

“They must have trailed him home and carried out their evil act.

“The state is too bureaucratic about this, there are times you throw away the garb of unnecessary bureaucracy to save lives.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the cassava dealer was trailed to his home at Oke Agbède, Igangan, where he was kidnapped on Monday evening.

Igangan Development Advocates had protested against what it described as wanton killings and destruction of property in Ibarapaland by suspected Fulani bandits.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, had during the weekend raised the alarm over incessant attacks on his constituents.