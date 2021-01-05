Oyo businessman kidnapped Less Than 24 Hours After Another Was Killed

SaharaReporters learnt that the cassava dealer was trailed to his home at Oke Agbède, Igangan, where he was kidnapped on Monday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

A businessman, Monsuru Aderoju, has been reportedly kidnapped in the Igangan area of Ibarapa, Oyo State, barely 24 hours after a member of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Mrs Sherifat Adisa, was murdered.

Oladokun Oladiran, convener of an advocacy group called Igangan Development Advocates, confirmed the abduction to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday morning.

File photo

Oladokun said, “The victim is a popular cassava dealer known as Alhaji Monsuru Aderoju.

“Monsuru Aderoju was kidnapped by unknown strangers suspected to be the Fulani kidnap gang on Monday evening. He resides at Oke Agbède, Igangan.

“The business tycoon (supplies cassava) and he has one wife and two kids.

“After he finished his 8pm Muslim prayer, he decided to go home. According to information from a reliable source, two of the kidnappers attended the same prayer session.

“However, their strange faces only generated some suspicion after the saga unfolded; they were not thought to be threats (initially).

“They must have trailed him home and carried out their evil act.

“The state is too bureaucratic about this, there are times you throw away the garb of unnecessary bureaucracy to save lives.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the cassava dealer was trailed to his home at Oke Agbède, Igangan, where he was kidnapped on Monday evening.

Igangan Development Advocates had protested against what it described as wanton killings and destruction of property in Ibarapaland by suspected Fulani bandits.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, had during the weekend raised the alarm over incessant attacks on his constituents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kills Four-year-old Son In UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME London Police Arrest Five Persons Over Murder Of 28-Year-Old Nigerian Rapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Three Police At Scene of George Floyd’s Death To Face Charges Of Aiding, Abetting
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
CRIME Riot, Gridlock As Policeman Kills Tricycle Driver Over ‘N100 bribe’ In Rivers
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Chisom Adams Jailed In UK For Blackmailing Girlfriend With Sex Tape
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
CRIME Alleged Assault: Family Of 16-year-old Girl Withdraws Case Against Ogun Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Filling Station Owner, Two Others Killed As IPMAN Shuts Down Stations In Ibarapa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Rejects Police Request For More Time Over Sowore's Bail Application
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Shoprite Worker Allegedly Commits Suicide In Akure By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Politicians Can’t Seize Power in America – President-Elect, Biden
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kills Four-year-old Son In UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News My Husband Will Kill Me If The Police Release Him, Woman Cries Out In Rivers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How My Son Was Killed By Party Attendants For Collecting Food Several Times – Father
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News ‘Side Chick’ Steals Lover Man’s Three-month-old Baby After Apprenticing With Wife
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Release Sowore Or Yoruba Nation Will Rise Against Your Government, Ibadan Chief Tells Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Jobs Cross River Judge Collapses During Protest Over Unpaid Salary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad