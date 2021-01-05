Sex Party: Kaduna Government Makes U-Turn, Says Building Demolished For Lacking Permit

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday made a U-turn on its earlier statement which justified the demolition of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant, claiming it was the venue of a botched sex party.

The government stated on Tuesday that the building was brought down for its illegal status, noting that “government records show that the building housing Asher restaurant had neither a valid title nor development permit”.

The Kaduna State Urban Development and Planning Authority, which demolished the building on December 31, 2020, accepted that the earlier statement it issued through its Twitter handle was inaccurate.

KASUPDA had in an attempt to justify its demolition earlier stated on its Twitter handle on January 1, that Governor Nasir El-Rufai ordered the demolition due to an alleged sex party saga.

However, KASUPDA Director General, Ismail Umaru Dikko, while reading a speech before selected journalists on Tuesday, said, “Since this enforcement action, much of the commentary on the matter has centered on the inaccurate statements from KASUPDA’s Twitter account. While regretting the inaccuracy of the handler of our social media account, there is no reservation about steps taken pursuant to enforce the laws and regulations of Kaduna State on property that was in violation of its provisions.

“By virtue of various land administration and development control initiatives conceived and implemented in the last five years, there is no excuse for anyone in Kaduna State to remain without valid title to their property and permits for any development thereon.

“Residents that have taken advantage of this opportunity have thereby been assisted to vest their property with legal status. Those who have chosen to remain in violation and have shunned opportunities to regularise their status cannot argue from sentiment when enforcement actions are taken.”

On Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of the restaurant in the building, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, had said it was not true that the facility planned to hold a sex party.

Yakubu noted that she planned to seek a legal redress over the demolition of her restaurant, adding that she lost her pregnancy after the demolition news came to her.

In a press statement on Saturday, Yakubu said the demolished facility was neither a hotel nor guest house as claimed by the police and Kaduna State Government.

She also said property estimated to worth over N32million was lost to the demolition exercise.

“I watched them pull down the building without allowing me to remove any item before the demolition. As a result of the trauma, I lost my one-month-old pregnancy.

“I also incurred the following loses – cooking utensils, furniture, electric appliances, chillers, deep freezers, Bemarrings outdoor catering utensils. Cash, et al worth over N32 million, as the place was abruptly vandalised after the demolition.

“I plan to seek legal redress for defamation of my character and the loss of my properties, in the building, plus other sundry issues as would be advised by my lawyers,” she had lamented.