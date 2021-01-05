Sex Party: Kaduna Government Makes U-Turn, Says Building Demolished For Lacking Permit

The government stated on Tuesday that the building was brought down for its illegal status, noting that “government records show that the building housing Asher restaurant had neither a valid title nor development permit”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday made a U-turn on its earlier statement which justified the demolition of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant, claiming it was the venue of a botched sex party.

The government stated on Tuesday that the building was brought down for its illegal status, noting that “government records show that the building housing Asher restaurant had neither a valid title nor development permit”.

The Kaduna State Urban Development and Planning Authority, which demolished the building on December 31, 2020, accepted that the earlier statement it issued through its Twitter handle was inaccurate.

KASUPDA had in an attempt to justify its demolition earlier stated on its Twitter handle on January 1, that Governor Nasir El-Rufai ordered the demolition due to an alleged sex party saga.

However, KASUPDA Director General, Ismail Umaru Dikko, while reading a speech before selected journalists on Tuesday, said, “Since this enforcement action, much of the commentary on the matter has centered on the inaccurate statements from KASUPDA’s Twitter account. While regretting the inaccuracy of the handler of our social media account, there is no reservation about steps taken pursuant to enforce the laws and regulations of Kaduna State on property that was in violation of its provisions.

“By virtue of various land administration and development control initiatives conceived and implemented in the last five years, there is no excuse for anyone in Kaduna State to remain without valid title to their property and permits for any development thereon.

“Residents that have taken advantage of this opportunity have thereby been assisted to vest their property with legal status. Those who have chosen to remain in violation and have shunned opportunities to regularise their status cannot argue from sentiment when enforcement actions are taken.”

On Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of the restaurant in the building, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, had said it was not true that the facility planned to hold a sex party.

See Also News Sex Party: Demolished Building Not Mine – Kaduna Restauranteur 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Yakubu noted that she planned to seek a legal redress over the demolition of her restaurant, adding that she lost her pregnancy after the demolition news came to her.

In a press statement on Saturday, Yakubu said the demolished facility was neither a hotel nor guest house as claimed by the police and Kaduna State Government.

She also said property estimated to worth over N32million was lost to the demolition exercise.

“I watched them pull down the building without allowing me to remove any item before the demolition. As a result of the trauma, I lost my one-month-old pregnancy.

“I also incurred the following loses – cooking utensils, furniture, electric appliances, chillers, deep freezers, Bemarrings outdoor catering utensils. Cash, et al worth over N32 million, as the place was abruptly vandalised after the demolition.

“I plan to seek legal redress for defamation of my character and the loss of my properties, in the building, plus other sundry issues as would be advised by my lawyers,” she had lamented.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Filling Station Owner, Two Others Killed As IPMAN Shuts Down Stations In Ibarapa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Rejects Police Request For More Time Over Sowore's Bail Application
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Oyo businessman kidnapped Less Than 24 Hours After Another Was Killed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America Politicians Can’t Seize Power in America – President-Elect, Biden
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kills Four-year-old Son In UK
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Increases Electricity Tariff Again
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Filling Station Owner, Two Others Killed As IPMAN Shuts Down Stations In Ibarapa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Rejects Police Request For More Time Over Sowore's Bail Application
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Shoprite Worker Allegedly Commits Suicide In Akure By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Oyo businessman kidnapped Less Than 24 Hours After Another Was Killed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News My Husband Will Kill Me If The Police Release Him, Woman Cries Out In Rivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Politicians Can’t Seize Power in America – President-Elect, Biden
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kills Four-year-old Son In UK
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Increases Electricity Tariff Again
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News ‘Side Chick’ Steals Lover Man’s Three-month-old Baby After Apprenticing With Wife
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News How My Son Was Killed By Party Attendants For Collecting Food Several Times – Father
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Police Raid Night Clubs, Arrest 71 For Violating COVID-19 Protocols
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad