Tinubu Can Run For President in 2023, Southeasterners Have Not Shown Interest, Says Osoba

A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has the right to contest for president in 2023.

Osoba, a chieftain of the ruling APC stated this during a television programme monitored by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an individual has the right to put himself forward, we have not zeroed in on an individual. Zeroing in on any individual will destroy our efforts now but Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has a right to pursue his own agenda,” he said.

He also revealed that the South-West must be in harmony and put its house in order to accomplish a great feat in the next presidential election.

Osoba went further to disclose that there is a gentleman’s agreement in the APC that the South will produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He, however, observed that despite that “there is so much noise from the East,” nobody has communicated with him or other leaders of the party to indicate interest in running for president in 2023.

“As an elder in the party, nobody from the South-East has contacted or consulted me to lobby, to even say they are interested,” Osoba stated.