Tinubu Can Run For President in 2023, Southeasterners Have Not Shown Interest, Says Osoba

Osoba went further to disclose that there is a gentleman’s agreement in the APC that the South will produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2021

A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has the right to contest for president in 2023.

Osoba, a chieftain of the ruling APC stated this during a television programme monitored by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an individual has the right to put himself forward, we have not zeroed in on an individual. Zeroing in on any individual will destroy our efforts now but Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has a right to pursue his own agenda,” he said.

He also revealed that the South-West must be in harmony and put its house in order to accomplish a great feat in the next presidential election.

Osoba went further to disclose that there is a gentleman’s agreement in the APC that the South will produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He, however, observed that despite that “there is so much noise from the East,” nobody has communicated with him or other leaders of the party to indicate interest in running for president in 2023.

“As an elder in the party, nobody from the South-East has contacted or consulted me to lobby, to even say they are interested,” Osoba stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor Wike Knocks Buhari, Calls Proposed Ogoniland Cleanup Exercise A Sham
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Umahi Now Supporting Northerners Against His People Over Vice-presidential Ambition – IPOB
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Government Splashes Millions Of Naira On Cars For Deputy Speaker Despite Owing Civil Servants, Pensioners
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Will Leave The North, Vice President Will Become President – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Niger Delta: No Going Back On Planned Shutdown Of NDDC Headquarters – Ijaw Youths
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: You're Not A Democrat, Angry Nigerians Tell Tinubu Over Attack On Obaseki
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Increases Electricity Tariff Again
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME N10.9bn Fraud: Court Jails Ex-Finbank MD, Nwosu, Three Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore’s Arrest Is Poor Representation Of Nigeria To Biden – Former US Ambassador, Campbell
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kills Four-year-old Son In UK
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Police Counsel Struggled In Court To Frustrate Sowore, Others’ Bail Application
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Knocks Buhari, Calls Proposed Ogoniland Cleanup Exercise A Sham
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Release Sowore Or Yoruba Nation Will Rise Against Your Government, Ibadan Chief Tells Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest ‘Side Chick’ Who Stole Lover Man’s Three-month-old Baby In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Umahi Now Supporting Northerners Against His People Over Vice-presidential Ambition – IPOB
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Iran Applies For International Arrest Warrant For Trump, Others Over Soleimani's Death
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 45-year-old Dad For Raping Daughter, 13, In Ogun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad