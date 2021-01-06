2023: Igbo Leaders Demand Presidential Tickets From APC, PDP

The South-East, as a major geopolitical zone and Ndigbo, being one of the three predominant tribes in Nigeria, must take its rightful position in national polity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

Igbo leaders across political divides have demanded that the two major political parties in the country concede their presidential tickets for 2023 general elections to the South-East.

The demand was made in a communique signed by a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Senator Ike Ekweremadu, issued at the end of a bipartisan meeting of South-East leaders held on Tuesday at Camp Neya, Igbere, Abia State.

They said: “The South-East, as a major geopolitical zone and Ndigbo, being one of the three predominant tribes in Nigeria, must take its rightful position in national polity.

“The Presidency has rotated between Northern and Southern Nigeria and among the various geopolitical zones."

The leaders held that the zone was united and indivisible in advancing the cause of the region and Ndigbo, stressing that they were not in support of secession or any secessionist groups.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Had Agreement That Southerner'll Succeed Buhari In 2023 – Osoba
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Knocks Buhari, Calls Proposed Ogoniland Cleanup Exercise A Sham
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Can Run For President in 2023, Southeasterners Have Not Shown Interest, Says Osoba
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Government Splashes Millions Of Naira On Cars For Deputy Speaker Despite Owing Civil Servants, Pensioners
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Umahi Now Supporting Northerners Against His People Over Vice-presidential Ambition – IPOB
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Will Leave The North, Vice President Will Become President – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME N10.9bn Fraud: Court Jails Ex-Finbank MD, Nwosu, Three Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Increases Electricity Tariff Again
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB MD Goes On Leave, Bank Begins Probe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore’s Arrest Is Poor Representation Of Nigeria To Biden – Former US Ambassador, Campbell
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Police Counsel Struggled In Court To Frustrate Sowore, Others’ Bail Application
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 45-year-old Dad For Raping Daughter, 13, In Ogun
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Foreigners Without COVID-19 Certificate Will Have Visas Revoked—Immigration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Why We May Resume Strike — ASUU
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Had Agreement That Southerner'll Succeed Buhari In 2023 – Osoba
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal FCMB: Paternity Fraud Won't Stop Because It's Human Behaviour, Says Psychologist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Police Arrest ‘Side Chick’ Who Stole Lover Man’s Three-month-old Baby In Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad