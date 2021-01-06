BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community

Boko Haram terrorists in several gun trucks are presently attacking Geidam community in Yobe State, forcing many residents to flee for safety into nearby bushes.

A source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that the insurgents attacked the community around 6:00pm and began to fire sporadically at anything within sight.

The source said they were still there till when our correspondent filed the report.

He added that the people were presently running into nearby bushes to avoid being killed or kidnapped.

“Geidam is currently under Boko Haram attack, when they came into the town around 2pm, we called the security operatives about sighting them but no action was taken, exactly 6pm, they started shooting sporadically and they are still around till now,” the source said.



Geidam is about 200km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

