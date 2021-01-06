BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session

Vice President Mike Pence was ushered quickly out of the Senate chamber as it recessed and the debate between senators had to stop mid-speech. The House also recessed.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

The US Senate suddenly recessed on Wednesday after protesters incited by President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol.

According to NBC, Vice President Mike Pence was ushered quickly out of the Senate chamber as it recessed and the debate between senators had to stop mid-speech. The House also recessed.

Pro-Trump demonstrators breached the barricades and crowded on the Capitol steps, which is normally only accessible to lawmakers. People jumped the barricades surrounding the Capitol and police began running around the hallways and telling people to get away from the windows.

A police officer on the third floor began shouting that protesters had got inside the building and that people should take shelter. 

Senators were locked inside their chamber on the second floor of the Capitol building and protesters wearing Trump "Make America Great Again" hats and carrying flags were seen gathering outside the chamber doors. 

"Immediately seek shelter in the closest office," an announcement over a loudspeaker said across the Capitol, which told people to lock doors as well. “Remain quiet and await further directions.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump told a rally of his supporters outside the White House that he would never concede that he lost the election, as Congress readied to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

“I will never give up. We will never concede,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “We will stop the steal.”
 

