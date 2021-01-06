Paternity Scandal: FCMB MD Goes On Leave, Bank Begins Probe

Moyo had allegedly left Tunde and travelled to the United States with the kids, allegedly informing him that the children were not his when she got to the US.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

The Managing Director, First City Monument Bank Limited, Adam Nuru, has been asked to go on leave to enable the bank to investigate the paternity allegation against him.

This was disclosed in a statement by the bank on Tuesday.

Ladunliadinews

The statement read, "We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank's Managing Director, Adam Nuru; a former employee, Mrs Moyo Thomas, and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

"While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank's board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics.

"This is already underway. During the period of the review, the managing director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.

"We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved."

About 1,927 persons had called for the sacking of Nuru over alleged infidelity with a former employee of the bank, Moyo Thomas. See Also Scandal Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The petition requested the Central Bank of Nigeria and the FCMB board to dismiss Nuru on ethical grounds.

This occurred after the death of Moyo's late husband, Tunde. He reportedly died of depression recently after Moyo allegedly told him that Nuru fathered her two kids some months ago.

Moyo had allegedly left Tunde and travelled to the United States with the kids, allegedly informing him that the children were not his when she got to the US.

Tunde was said to have been down with stroke but later recovered. See Also Scandal Marriage Scandal: 'Friend' Narrates How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife's Alleged Affair With FCMB MD 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

It was gathered that Tunde tried to put the matter behind him and decided to remarry.

He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died two days to the introduction ceremony of his new girlfriend.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal FCMB: Paternity Fraud Won't Stop Because It's Human Behaviour, Says Psychologist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal Of FCMB MD: The Late Tunde Thomas Was Alone At Home In His Last Days, Man Recalls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Marriage Scandal: 2,311 Petitioners Demand Sacking Of FCMB Managing Director, Nuru
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How Buhari's Dementia Keeps Nigeria Rudderless As Security, Economy Buckle
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Idris Meets Buhari In Daura, Begs For Tenure Extension Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption How LASU Pro-Chancellor Uses the Institution for Self-Aggrandizement
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME N10.9bn Fraud: Court Jails Ex-Finbank MD, Nwosu, Three Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Increases Electricity Tariff Again
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore’s Arrest Is Poor Representation Of Nigeria To Biden – Former US Ambassador, Campbell
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Police Counsel Struggled In Court To Frustrate Sowore, Others’ Bail Application
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 45-year-old Dad For Raping Daughter, 13, In Ogun
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Foreigners Without COVID-19 Certificate Will Have Visas Revoked—Immigration
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Why We May Resume Strike — ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Had Agreement That Southerner'll Succeed Buhari In 2023 – Osoba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal FCMB: Paternity Fraud Won't Stop Because It's Human Behaviour, Says Psychologist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest ‘Side Chick’ Who Stole Lover Man’s Three-month-old Baby In Ondo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Killed My Three-year-old Stepson – Jealous Osun Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad