Police Arraign Deeper Life School Officials Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Some officials of the school have been detained after attending a meeting at the police headquarters in Uyo, summoned by the state Commissioner of Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arraigned some officials of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo over the alleged assault and molestation of Don Davis Archibong, a Junior Secondary School 1 student of the school.

It was gathered that some officials of the school have been detained after attending a meeting at the police headquarters in Uyo, summoned by the state Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme on Tuesday.

David Okokon, lawyer to the parents of Don Davis, said he would be in court on Wednesday for the arraignment.

He said, "They (the police) are arraigning those people found culpable, this morning."

SaharaReporters, New York

