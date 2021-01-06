Scores Missing As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Another Borno Community

Most of the shops on the major roads were burgled; they opened them and went away with goods and other people’s belongings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

Many residents of Uba community in the Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State have yet to be accounted for after Boko Haram terrorists attacked the community on Tuesday.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the insurgents invaded the community on gun trucks and motorcycles around 7:30pm and carted away food items from shops and houses before setting them ablaze.

He added that the villagers fled into the bush while others ran to neighbouring towns.

“Most of the shops on the major roads were burgled; they opened them and went away with goods and other people’s belongings. After doing this, they set the shops and some houses on fire. In fact, because they couldn’t open one of the shops easily, they shot it with a rocket launcher,” the source said.

“We still have not found some of those who ran away and we have not found any corpse yet. Some came back but scores of people have yet to be found.”

The attack on Uba comes barely 24 hours after the insurgents attacked a military settlement in Kuda, near Chibok town, killing six soldiers and one civilian.

Boko Haram insurgency has caused over 35,000 deaths since 2009. 

The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria.

