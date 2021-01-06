Two Dead, Three Injured As Elevator Crashes in Cocoa House, Ibadan Tallest Building

One of the elevators at the Cocoa House building, a property of Odu'a Investment in Ibadan, Oyo State, crashed on Wednesday morning, leaving two people dead and three others injured.

SaharaReporters learnt that the elevator was recently repaired but had worked for more than 72 hours before it crashed on Wednesday.

A source told SaharaReporters that the incident claimed two lives while others who sustained injuries had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the city.

The source said technicians were working on it when the accident, crashing on them.

“The elevator was being repaired when it crashed on the people working on it today (Wednesday),” the source said.

The public relations officer of the organisation, Victor Adetoro, did not answer his calls when SaharaReporters tried to reach him for comments.

Cocoa House, the first skyscraper in Nigeria and West Africa with 26 storeys, was completed in 1965 at a height of 105 metres.

The entire building was gutted by fire on January 9, 1985. The fire started at the top floors and was caused by a malfunctioned electrical equipment. It was closed to the public until it was renovated in August 1992.