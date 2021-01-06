UPDATED: Police Detain Vice Principal, Three Other Deeper Life School Workers Over Case Of Molestation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2021

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has detained four employees of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo after a meeting with the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.

The four staff members of the school who were detained were the vice principal of the school, an administrative staff member, and two teachers. The teachers, identified as Akpan and Nseabasi Joseph, are also house masters at the students’ hostel.

It was gathered that the meeting, which was in continuation of investigation into allegations of abuse and molestation of Don Davis Archibong, a pupil of the Deeper Life High School, ended around 5pm on Tuesday.

Deborah Okezie, mother of the assaulted boy had petitioned the state police command, alleging that her son, Don Davis, was inhumanly treated, molested and starved in the school.

During a live broadcast on Tuesday, Okezie said she believed justice would take its course with the way the issue was being handled by the police.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had in a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, assured everyone that they would leave no stone unturned in unravelling the truth.

He also assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public, but enjoined all parties involved in the matter to exercise restraint as the investigation was still ongoing.

