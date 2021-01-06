Why We May Resume Strike — ASUU

On Monday, the union said the government had failed to honour its agreement on payment of the outstanding salaries of members ranging from five to eight months, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and check-off dues illegally deducted before December 31, 2020.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said there is every possibility of another strike as the Nigerian government has yet to fulfil its promises which informed the suspension of the union's last industrial action.

ASUU had suspended its nine months old strike in December albeit with a note of warning that another strike could ensue if the Nigerian government reneges on the agreement it has with the lecturers.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, the Chairman of the University of Ilorin chapter of the union, Ajao Moyosore, said the strike was never called off but suspended.

He said: "It was even a conditional suspension. Though not all the demands are to be met by December 31 but some demands were supposed to be met by December 31 based on the timeline, based on the MOU.

"They are supposed to have released our Earned Academic Allowance by 31st of December but as of today, they have yet to fulfil all those ones. Our December salary is still outstanding; they have yet to pay the EAA."

The chairman said other matters were being tracked by the union and that the body’s hope was that the government would work on the recently concluded agreement.

"This is very necessary, so they don’t throw the educational system into another chaotic situation," he said.

Moyosore said the union might eventually go on a strike if the government does not fulfil the demands though adding that it would be used as a last resort.

He said, "ASUU doesn't go on strike or do any other thing without first having our organs in place. We have our meetings. For now, we are looking up to the government to do the needful, if the government fails to do the needful, at the appropriate time, the organs of the union may have to meet and take decisions going forward. That’s how the union operates."

