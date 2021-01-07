Alleged Assault: Deeper Life School Principal, Others Granted N500,000 Bail Each

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

The magistrates’ court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Thursday, granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each to the principal of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, and four accused persons in the case of the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old Junior Secondary School 1 pupil, Don-Davies Archibong.

According to The PUNCH, the seven accused persons arraigned were Mrs Ndidi Solomon (suspended Principal), Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, Joseph Ikenna, and two minors, Shalom Ibukun and Ola Feyisetan.

The accused are standing trial on four counts bordering on conspiracy to commit felony to wit; indecent treatment of boys under 14 and thereby committing an offence punishable under section 556 of the criminal code cap 38 vol 2 laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, 2000.

The two minors, Shalom Ibukun and Ola Feyisetan, were charged for committing an act of gross indecency by inserting their fingers into the anus of Don-Davies and committing an offence punishable under section 218(1) of the criminal code, cap.38, vol.2 laws of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, 2000.

When the case was read, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the accused, Fidelis Igwe, applied for bail on their behalf, noting that the alleged offence is bailable.

The magistrate in charge of the court granted all the accused persons bail in the sum of 500,000 each while the two minors among them were released to their parents. The case was adjourned to January 20, 2021, for accelerated hearing.

Speaking to journalists, counsel for the petitioner, David Okokon, said he was committed to ensuring justice in the matter while the counsel for the accused persons declined to comment on the case.

The presiding magistrate warned all stakeholders in the case to avoid unguarded media comments that could negatively affect the court process.

