Amotekun Kills Three Youths In Oyo Over Ban On Carnivals

Our correspondent gathered on Thursday that at least three people were killed in the clash between Amotekun Corps operatives and some residents of Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

Three youths were reportedly killed by men of the Oyo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, on Wednesday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered that some youths clashed with some operatives of Amotekun Corps during a New Year party in Tapa, Ibarapa area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Our correspondent gathered on Thursday that at least three people were killed in the clash between Amotekun Corps operatives and some residents of Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that trouble started when Amotekun Corps operatives went to the carnival ground to tell the youths to end the carnival.

A source in the town said, "Those boys were having a carnival and probably they were expected to close by 10 pm which they didn’t. The Amotekun operatives told them to stop and it took the boys some time to stop the music.

“In the process of trying to stop the carnival, there was an argument between the youths and the Amotekun, which made the youths to start stoning the Amotekun officers.

“Eventually, the Amotekun operatives started shooting directly at them and now, at least three people have been confirmed dead while many people were injured.

“Bullets have been removed from some people who did not partake in the carnival at all."

When contacted, Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju, replied with a text message, saying, “Two killed confirmed. Amotekun properties destroyed. Houses of operatives burnt. It started with enforcing a ban on carnivals. Details later.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International German Chancellor Merkel Angry Over Capitol Invasion, Blames Trump
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Discover Kidnappers’ Tunnel In Lagos, Beat Suspect To Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nude Party: Kaduna Arraigns PDP Spokesman, Others For Attempted Adultery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Starvation Allegation: Deeper Life School Charges Fresh Pupils Over N1 Million Annually
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Former Chief of Air Staff, Eduok, Dies At 74
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International German Chancellor Merkel Angry Over Capitol Invasion, Blames Trump
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Discover Kidnappers’ Tunnel In Lagos, Beat Suspect To Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote’s Behind, FCMB MD Paternity Snag And Nigerians’ Lust For Scandals, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nude Party: Kaduna Arraigns PDP Spokesman, Others For Attempted Adultery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Starvation Allegation: Deeper Life School Charges Fresh Pupils Over N1 Million Annually
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Former Chief of Air Staff, Eduok, Dies At 74
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics US Electoral System Is Archaic —Russia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America If Those Who Invaded Capitol Building Were Black, They Would Have Been Shot Dead—Kevin Hart
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB Appoints Acting Managing Director
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education IPPIS Failure: I Was Paid N4,000 As Monthly Salary, Says ASUP Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad