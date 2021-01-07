Amotekun Kills Three Youths In Oyo Over Ban On Carnivals

Three youths were reportedly killed by men of the Oyo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, on Wednesday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered that some youths clashed with some operatives of Amotekun Corps during a New Year party in Tapa, Ibarapa area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Our correspondent gathered on Thursday that at least three people were killed in the clash between Amotekun Corps operatives and some residents of Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that trouble started when Amotekun Corps operatives went to the carnival ground to tell the youths to end the carnival.

A source in the town said, "Those boys were having a carnival and probably they were expected to close by 10 pm which they didn’t. The Amotekun operatives told them to stop and it took the boys some time to stop the music.

“In the process of trying to stop the carnival, there was an argument between the youths and the Amotekun, which made the youths to start stoning the Amotekun officers.

“Eventually, the Amotekun operatives started shooting directly at them and now, at least three people have been confirmed dead while many people were injured.

“Bullets have been removed from some people who did not partake in the carnival at all."

When contacted, Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju, replied with a text message, saying, “Two killed confirmed. Amotekun properties destroyed. Houses of operatives burnt. It started with enforcing a ban on carnivals. Details later.”