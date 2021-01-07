Congress Affirms Biden's Electoral College Victory

The certification comes after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

Congress has just affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump.

The counting of Vermont's three electoral votes put Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency.

New York Magazine

The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden. Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan's electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate.

The joint session of Congress, which is normally a ceremonial step, was halted for several hours when rioters breached the Capitol.

Proceedings resumed at about 8 p.m. ET with Vice President Mike Pence, bringing the Senate session back into order.

"Let's get back to work," Pence said in a CNN report.

SaharaReporters, New York

