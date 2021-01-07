Court Stops Kano Governor, Ganduje From Slashing Judicial Workers’ Salaries

A High Court sitting in Kano State has stopped Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from further deducting the salaries of judicial workers in the state.

According to Vanguard, the Judge, Justice Usman Na’abba, gave the order following an ex parte motion filed before the court by the workers under the umbrella body, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Kano State chapter.

Kano State Governor Ganduje

The plaintiffs, in the suit through its counsel, F. I. Umar, joined the Kano State Governor; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kano State; Commissioner of Finance; Head of Service, Kano State and Accountant General of Kano State, as they asked the court to restrain the defendants from further deducting their salaries.

The presiding judge, Justice Na’abba, in an interim order however granted the plaintiffs prayers by restraining the defendants from taking further actions pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Na’abba further directed the defendants, their agents or whomsoever could act on their behalf to comply with the agreement dated December 19, 2019, entered into between Kano State Government and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council by paying the plaintiffs and JUSUN members their full salary based on the Consolidated Judicial Staff Salary Structure.

The case was then adjourned to January 28, 2021, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Briefing newsmen on the court order, the state chairman of the union, Mukhtar Rabiu Lawan, said it approached the court to seek redress on the deduction of their November and December salaries.

Lawan said the government slashed their salaries without any consultation and any reason hence it resolved to seek for justice and the reversal of all salaries deducted from workers.