Former Chief of Air Staff, Eduok, Dies At 74

The 12th CAS reportedly died on Wednesday evening at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, where he was treated for undisclosed health challenges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

A former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok (retd.), has died at 74.

The 12th CAS reportedly died on Wednesday evening at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, where he was treated for undisclosed health challenges.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, said he died of end-stage kidney failure.

The statement read in part, “The Government of Akwa Ibom State hereby formally announces the death of a former Chief of Air Staff and former Minister of Aviation, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok(Rtd). He died yesterday, January 6, 2021, in Uyo.

“The information from his doctors indicates that he died of end-stage kidney failure.

“The late elder statesman was a very respected Nigerian and Akwa Ibomite who contributed greatly to the development of our country and state.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, is greatly grieved by the news of his death and extends his condolences to the bereaved family.”

On July 11, 1947, he was born at Mbak in Akwa Ibom State and enlisted into the NAF as a potential pilot on August 1, 1968.

Eduok had his initial military training at the Nigerian Defence Academy after which he went for primary flying training in 1970.

He was appointed as the CAS on August 27, 1993, but the appointment was reversed a week later by the then military government.

He was redeployed as Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command and appointed a Provisional Ruling Council member.

On March 20, 1995, he was appointed a member of the Federal Executive Council as Minister of Aviation from where he was reappointed as the CAS on March 30, 1996.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Female Soldier Raped By Bandits Appeals Dismissal
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Responding With New Language And Action By Ola Onikoyi, Jr.
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Two Killed In Katsina Military Clash With Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Nigeria's Inspector General Of Police Commends Ekiti People For Peaceful Governorship Poll
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Anti-Terrorism Offensive: Nigeria Orders 40 Helicopters
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News How Obanikoro, Fayose, Chris Uba And Brig. General Momoh Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election In Collusion With The Nigerian Army
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International German Chancellor Merkel Angry Over Capitol Invasion, Blames Trump
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote’s Behind, FCMB MD Paternity Snag And Nigerians’ Lust For Scandals, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB Appoints Acting Managing Director
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America If Those Who Invaded Capitol Building Were Black, They Would Have Been Shot Dead—Kevin Hart
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Capitol Riot: Trump's Deputy National Security Adviser Resigns, Other Officials Consider Quitting
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Atiku Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In Dubai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics US Electoral System Is Archaic —Russia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become A Wasteland — Kukah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Response To Black Protesters, Trump's Supporters Draws Criticisms
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News More Nigerians Coming For DNA Tests To Determine Paternity Of Their Children — Doctors
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad