If Those Who Invaded Capitol Building Were Black, They Would Have Been Shot Dead—Kevin Hart

Describing it as two different scenes in America, the comedian accused security operatives of not using force when they should.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has reacted to the Capitol Building invasion in Washington DC by Pro-Trump supporters. 

Responding to how security operatives handled the situation, Kevin Hart stated that if those who invaded the Capitol building were black, they would have all been shot dead. 

Kevin Hart NBC News

He added that the way the situation was handled was disrespectful to people of colour.

SaharaReporters, New York

