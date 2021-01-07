If Those Who Invaded Capitol Building Were Black, They Would Have Been Shot Dead—Kevin Hart

American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has reacted to the Capitol Building invasion in Washington DC by Pro-Trump supporters.

Responding to how security operatives handled the situation, Kevin Hart stated that if those who invaded the Capitol building were black, they would have all been shot dead.

Kevin Hart

Describing it as two different scenes in America, the comedian accused security operatives of not using force when they should.

He added that the way the situation was handled was disrespectful to people of colour.

See Also United States of America LIVE: Trump-Biden Transition Updates