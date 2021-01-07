Melania Trump's Chief of Staff Grisham Resigns Over Capitol Invasion

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, submitted her resignation Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately, in the wake of the violent protests, a White House official says.

Grisham was one of the longest-serving Trump administration officials, having begun her tenure working for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2015 as a press wrangler on the campaign trail.

Grisham entered the White House as deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer, but in March 2017, Melania Trump hired her for her East Wing staff. As East Wing communications director, Grisham quickly became the first lady's most prominent staffer, acting as a defender, enforcer and, often, protector.

Grisham declined a CNN request for comment. The first lady's office did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

President Donald Trump's inciting and refusal to condemn the violence is causing increased discussion among his aides about resigning.

While there are only 14 days left in Trump's administration — and many aides' final days will come before January 20 — many are disgusted by the President's behaviour and no longer believe they can serve him.

Whether more join Grisham in resigning remains to be seen, but the level of frustration inside the White House leads to a growing sense that Trump will be more isolated than ever in his final days in office.

In May 2019, Trump tapped Grisham to be his third press secretary and took on the role of White House communications director and maintained the same position for the first lady, a trifecta of jobs that had not prior been tasked to one person.

Grisham, who replaced Sarah Sanders as press secretary, was in the role of just shy of one year, notably never once holding an on-camera press briefing. For decades, it had been the standard operating procedure for a White House press secretary.

Grisham eventually clashed with Trump's newly appointed chief of staff Mark Meadows, disagreeing on multiple issues, from communications strategies for the President to staffing decisions, and creating a fissure between the press office and Meadows, according to the official.