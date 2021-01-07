Police, Army, Miyetti Allah, Others Rescue 77 Kidnap Victims In Katsina

The governor said the victims were rescued by the state government in collaboration with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Security and other security agencies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

Security operatives on Thursday evening handed over 77 kidnap victims to the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari.

File photo used to illustrate story. Kanyi Daily

According to The PUNCH, the governor said in all, 104 kidnap victims have recently been rescued through such a collaboration.

The governor said out of the 104 victims, 16 were from Sabuwa, Faskari and Dandume axis of the state; 10 from Danmusa axis, while the 77 handed over to him on Thursday were from Batsari and Jibia axis.

He revealed that their rescue was in continuation of an exercise that started with the recovery of the recently abducted 344 schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Masari said, “We saw an opener and we are working with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in cooperation with the police, the army, the Department of State Services, the Air force and other security agencies to bring back as many of the kidnapped victims as possible.

“And the process is still ongoing, we are doing this as quietly as we can to make sure that nobody is harmed and further kidnapping is stopped.”

The Katsina Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, in his remarks, said the bandits themselves made several appeals for peace to reign in their domains.

He said, “This process has been on for some days. We are making efforts to ensure that all those that are still in captivity are safely rescued without the payment of any ransom or hindrance. We hope and pray that this method will not be limited to Katsina State but will go beyond all other vulnerable states.”

It was learnt that the rescued 77 victims would be reunited with their families on Friday.

