Starvation Allegation: Deeper Life School Charges Fresh Pupils Over N1 Million Annually

A visit to the school website reveals that new intakes pay a total amount of N125, 000 for school uniforms and other materials while the school fees for the first term is N415, 000, N230, 000 for the second term and another N230, 000 for the third term, putting the figure at N1,010,000.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

Amid the alleged assault and starvation of a Junior Secondary School 1 pupil of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Don-Davis Archibong, SaharaReporters reviewed the school fees paid by new intakes of the school.

A visit to the school website reveals that new intakes pay a total amount of N125, 000 for school uniforms and other materials while the school fees for the first term is N415, 000, N230, 000 for the second term and another N230, 000 for the third term, putting the figure at N1,010,000.

On a closer look, the feeding fee as represented on the chart is N120, 000 for each child per term.

In the first video uploaded by Don-Davis’ mother, Deborah Okezie, the boy looked frail, which his mother attributed to starvation.

In a recent video, Don Davis said his food intake was purposely reduced by his house master, Akpan, because he (Don-Davis) was bedwetting. Upon further interrogation by his mother, Don-Davis said he usually had to rely on the soft drinks and biscuits he bought at the school cafeteria to satisfy his hunger.

Below is a table representing the school fees paid by JSS 1 Students of Deeper Life High School across their campuses as seen on the school’s website.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB Appoints Acting Managing Director
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education IPPIS Failure: I Was Paid N4,000 As Monthly Salary, Says ASUP Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Assault: Deeper Life School Principal, Others Granted N500,000 Bail Each
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Group Slams OAU Management Over Refusal To Refund First Year Students' Acceptance Fees
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Deeper Life: Accused Senior Student Denies Bullying, Molesting Don-Davis
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerians Call Out Deeper Life, Kumuyi, Express Concern Over Don Davis’ HIV Status
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International German Chancellor Merkel Angry Over Capitol Invasion, Blames Trump
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Discover Kidnappers’ Tunnel In Lagos, Beat Suspect To Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote’s Behind, FCMB MD Paternity Snag And Nigerians’ Lust For Scandals, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nude Party: Kaduna Arraigns PDP Spokesman, Others For Attempted Adultery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Amotekun Kills Three Youths In Oyo Over Ban On Carnivals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Former Chief of Air Staff, Eduok, Dies At 74
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics US Electoral System Is Archaic —Russia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America If Those Who Invaded Capitol Building Were Black, They Would Have Been Shot Dead—Kevin Hart
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB Appoints Acting Managing Director
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education IPPIS Failure: I Was Paid N4,000 As Monthly Salary, Says ASUP Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad