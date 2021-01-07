Starvation Allegation: Deeper Life School Charges Fresh Pupils Over N1 Million Annually

Amid the alleged assault and starvation of a Junior Secondary School 1 pupil of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Don-Davis Archibong, SaharaReporters reviewed the school fees paid by new intakes of the school.

A visit to the school website reveals that new intakes pay a total amount of N125, 000 for school uniforms and other materials while the school fees for the first term is N415, 000, N230, 000 for the second term and another N230, 000 for the third term, putting the figure at N1,010,000.

On a closer look, the feeding fee as represented on the chart is N120, 000 for each child per term.

In the first video uploaded by Don-Davis’ mother, Deborah Okezie, the boy looked frail, which his mother attributed to starvation.

In a recent video, Don Davis said his food intake was purposely reduced by his house master, Akpan, because he (Don-Davis) was bedwetting. Upon further interrogation by his mother, Don-Davis said he usually had to rely on the soft drinks and biscuits he bought at the school cafeteria to satisfy his hunger.

Below is a table representing the school fees paid by JSS 1 Students of Deeper Life High School across their campuses as seen on the school’s website.