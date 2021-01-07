TakeItBack Movement Demands Sowore's Release

The Take It Back (TIB) Movement, United States chapter, has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to release Omoyele Sowore and four other rights activists arrested on New Year eve during the #crossover protest.

The group, in a statement by its director of communications, Oladotun Ogunleye, expressed sadness over what it termed the unchangeable leopard spots of the Nigeria Police Force.

Injured Sowore in custody of the Nigeria Police

It also vowed not to stop the restoration of Nigeria to an egalitarian society.

The statement read, "The EndSARS protest that gave Nigeria a bad image on the international scene was caused by police brutality. The Nigerian government is still battling the negative impact of its handling of that protest.

"The Nigeria Police is either deaf and blind to all that is happening, or it is clueless as to how to internalise the dynamics of these happenings. Otherwise, another illegal arrest of peaceful protesters should not be on its to-do list at all.

"The group, therefore, demands an unconditional and immediate release of Mr. Sowore and others that were arrested with him because Nigeria's economy is too fragile and the political stability too weak to start the New Year on a rancorous note.

"For the umpteenth time, we want to stress that protests are not illegal, as the courts have ruled. During any protest, the only job of the police is to protect the protesters and maintain law and order."