U.S. Capitol Riot Disgraceful, Says UK’s Boris Johnson

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined other leaders in condemning the scenes of violence in the United States (U.S.)

“The United States stands for democracy around the world, and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he wrote on Twitter.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called the events “utterly horrifying.”

Masses of angry pro-Trump protesters clashed with police and stormed the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers were due to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election.

SaharaReporters, New York

