Woman Shot In US Capitol Protest Dies

Also, there are reports that a 24-year-old male who was climbing the scaffolding on the west front of the US Capitol building fell more than 30 feet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2021

A woman who was shot during the unrest that erupted Wednesday afternoon at the United States Capitol has been pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, Dustin Sternbeck, confirmed this in a live interview with CNN.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in Washington The Mirror

"Yes, the adult female that was shot inside of the Capitol was pronounced at an area hospital. Additional details will be forthcoming as this remains an active MPD investigation," Sternbeck added.

A person was shot and wounded inside the US Capitol amid chaotic scenes in Washington as President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in anger over his election defeat.

"One shooting victim was transported from the Capitol," a person attached to an emergency response unit told AFP, adding that there were "other injuries" in the chaotic protests and that the situation remained fluid.

The Washington Post reported that police said the victim was a white female shot in the shoulder, and CNN said she was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Also, there are reports that a 24-year-old male who was climbing the scaffolding on the west front of the US Capitol building fell more than 30 feet.

According to reports, he has been taken to the hospital but in critical condition.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Jobs Melania Trump's Chief of Staff Grisham Resigns Over Capitol Invasion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become A Wasteland — Kukah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America Trump Makes U-turn, Pledges "Orderly" Transfer Of Power To Biden
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Internet US Election: Twitter Threatens Permanent Ban Of Trump's Account
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Ilhan Omar Draws Up Impeachment Articles As Democrats Seek Trump's Removal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Pence Whisked Away As Pro-Trump Protesters Invade US Congress Session
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Dangote’s Behind, FCMB MD Paternity Snag And Nigerians’ Lust For Scandals, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Jobs Melania Trump's Chief of Staff Grisham Resigns Over Capitol Invasion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become A Wasteland — Kukah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: FCMB Appoints Acting Managing Director
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Makes U-turn, Pledges "Orderly" Transfer Of Power To Biden
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Internet US Election: Twitter Threatens Permanent Ban Of Trump's Account
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Kukah’s Christmas Message, A Calculated Attempt To Insult Islam – JNI
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Ilhan Omar Draws Up Impeachment Articles As Democrats Seek Trump's Removal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News More Nigerians Coming For DNA Tests To Determine Paternity Of Their Children — Doctors
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerians Call Out Deeper Life, Kumuyi, Express Concern Over Don Davis’ HIV Status
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad