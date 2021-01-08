Buhari Government Keeping Sowore To Eliminate Him Extrajudicially, AAC Alleges

The Association of State Chairmen of the African Action Congress has described the stalling of the bail process of its National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore, by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as an attempt to keep him in custody so he could be allegedly killed extrajudicially.

The association however vowed to mobilise its members from across the country to go to the streets next Monday to demand the release of the human rights activist.

The Nigerian government on Friday refused to produce the activist alongside four others at a magistrates’ court.

Their bail applications were to be determined by the Chief Magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello.

The party said the delay was deliberate and a plot aimed to perpetuate an alleged evil plan.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, which was jointly signed by Murtala Adamu, (Niger); Rex Elanu, (Benue State); Usman Zush (Kano); Buhari Olanrewaju (Kwara); Ameen Abdul (Federal Capital Territory) and Kunle Wizeman Ajayi (Lagos), on behalf of the state chairmen, said they had it on good authority that two meetings were held between Thursday and Friday, and moderated by key loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress. See Also Human Rights How Buhari's Regime, Malami, Police Plot To Scuttle Sowore, Others' Bail Application In Court

AAC also warned the Nigerian government that nothing bad must happen to Sowore and four other activists who had been in custody since December 31, 2020.

The statement reads, “The events of today whereby the Buhari Government decided to snub and disobey the Magistrate and the entire judiciary by stalling the bail process of our National Chair and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, is a callous attempt to start a staged assassination plan.

“We are very aware of the two meetings between yesterday and today moderated by key actors of the Buhari/APC fascist hegemony. At these meetings, the court snub today was planned to start a situation where Sowore and the Gudu 5 will be forced into long detention from where an extrajudicial murder will be planned. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Tension At Abuja Court As Police Refuse To Bring Sowore, Others For Ruling on Bail Application

“It must be noted that Sowore and the Gudu 5 were brutally injured and arrested by SARS operatives at a peaceful crossover demonstration at Gudu Junction in Abuja on New Year’s Eve. Since then, President Buhari has done everything to frustrate his release.

“The attacks on Sowore and the Gudu 5 show that the current regime wants to advance its crudity as well as turn their rejection by the citizens to war. We are a momentum when the global structures of greed and power are being rejected massively.

“The tyrants believe they have to hide under the Hitlerist umbrella to force humanity to their whims and caprices. But the wind has long blown and the pouch of the proverbial hen is naked!

“The African Action Congress warns the actors in the Buhari Government and the APC that nothing bad must happen to Sowore and the Gudu 5. War is not a one-sided barbaric dance.

“The forces of liberation brought Nigeria into being by fighting the colonialists, just as we forced the military back to their barracks through revolutionary struggles of June 12 and for democracy.

“We cannot allow nitwits whose emptiness and roguery has turned Nigeria into a haven of poverty and pains to force themselves and their unrepentant impunity on the people. Therefore, we will be moving massively to the streets nationwide next week until Buhari and the APC Government listen to the voice of reason.”