Capitol Riot: US Now Lacks Moral Right To Sanction ‘Undemocratic’ Nations – Zimbabwe President

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2021

President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has said the United States has no moral right to sanction any nation for undemocratic actions while reacting to Wednesday’s invasion of the Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Mnangagwa stated this on Thursday in a string of tweets.

President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. SowetanLIVE

He noted that President Trump sanctioned his country last year citing “concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy”.

He said, “Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy.

“Yesterday’s events showed that the US has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end.

“I’d like to again congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States. Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples.”

Trump’s supporters had invaded the Capitol during a joint session of Congress held to certify the electoral victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Political leaders around the world blamed Trump and his refusal to accept defeat in the last US presidential election for the Capitol Building violence and the unrest that followed.

Five people have died in relation to the riot, including Brian Sicknick, an officer at the US Capitol Police (USCP), who was injured while physically engaging with protesters.

Meanwhile, the top congressional Democrats - Speaker Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - have urged Vice-President Mike Pence to initiate the process for the removal of Mr Trump from office.

SaharaReporters, New York

