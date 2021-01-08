Panic As Policemen Shoot Motorist Dead In Imo

Policemen deployed at a checkpoint in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State have shot dead a motorist, causing tension in the area.

SaharaReporters obtained a video made by some of the eyewitnesses where three armed policemen were seen around the victim, lying on the ground and writhing in pain.

From the video, the victim was driving a silver Lexus car.

The policemen at the checkpoint reportedly fired teargas canisters into the air to prevent eyewitnesses from perhaps taking photographs or videos of the incident.

A witness wrote, "Happening now, policemen have just killed somebody along Ihioma Road in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. Please share.

"We were also ‘sprayed’ teargas (dispersed with teargas). People are running as we speak. I am seeing this live as it is unfolding."

"The man that was shot was in the vehicle right behind us. We don't know why the policemen shot him. The man is already down. This is happening in Imo State. Please share," another eyewitness said.