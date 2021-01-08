Panic As Policemen Shoot Motorist Dead In Imo

SaharaReporters obtained a video made by some of the eyewitnesses where three armed policemen were seen around the victim, lying on the ground and writhing in pain.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2021

Policemen deployed at a checkpoint in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State have shot dead a motorist, causing tension in the area.

SaharaReporters obtained a video made by some of the eyewitnesses where three armed policemen were seen around the victim, lying on the ground and writhing in pain.

From the video, the victim was driving a silver Lexus car.

The policemen at the checkpoint reportedly fired teargas canisters into the air to prevent eyewitnesses from perhaps taking photographs or videos of the incident.

A witness wrote, "Happening now, policemen have just killed somebody along Ihioma Road in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. Please share.

"We were also ‘sprayed’ teargas (dispersed with teargas). People are running as we speak. I am seeing this live as it is unfolding."

"The man that was shot was in the vehicle right behind us. We don't know why the policemen shot him. The man is already down. This is happening in Imo State. Please share," another eyewitness said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tension At Abuja Court As Police Refuse To Bring Sowore, Others For Ruling on Bail Application
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo Over Blog Post Accusing Pastor Of Adultery
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Bribe-Seeking Policeman Accused Of Assaulting, Fondling Female Ondo University Student
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police IGP Orders Immediate Removal Of Roadblocks By Revenue Agents, Transport Unions, Others
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Police: Lamido To Be Charged To Court For Alleged Breach Of Public Peace
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Three Arrested In Edo State Over Kidnapping Of Lagos Pupils
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International COVID-19: UK Places Travel Ban On 11 African Countries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion To Those Who Say Trump Will Go To Jail By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Pfizer Vaccine For The Elite, But China Vaccine For The Rest Of Us? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America I Won't Attend Biden's Inauguration, Trump Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Rioters, Who Invaded US Capitol, Currently Being Identified, Sacked From Their Jobs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Is Unpatriotic, Says Michelle Obama
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Hisbah Arrests Beer Dealer, Children, Workers, Destroy Goods, Cart Others Away
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bangladesh Court Upholds Bail Order Of Nigerian Drug Dealer If He Surrenders His Passport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria’s Rich, Powerful Get Priority Oxygen Amid Supply Shortage In COVID-19 Centres – Hospital Sources
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Discover Kidnappers’ Tunnel In Lagos, Beat Suspect To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency NGOs Responsible For Kidnapped Cleric's Continued Stay With Boko Haram— Dikwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad